High winds fuel large fire, home destroyed

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters say wind fueled a fire that made a Van Alstyne family’s home unlivable Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to save a portion of the home, and the homeowner says the best thing he could have done was change the batteries in his fire alarms.

“Kind of shock, and panic. I just knew I needed to get everyone out” said homeowner Jim Tanner.

Jim Tanner says he and his wife woke up at around one in the morning, to fire alarms.

“Got out of bed, and saw smoke. Then I saw the flames out there, I gathered up my wife, my dogs and cats- got them out of the house and by then, the fire department started showing up” said Tanner.

Thankfully, his two daughters were staying the night at a friends and were not home at the time.

Tanner says his daughter’s room is gone.

“You can see the remains of a golf cart there,” said Tanner. “It was engulfed and it hit the top of the car port and it just spread like crazy. We couldn’t get our cars out or anything.”

Two cars, a golf cart, a car port, a guest house- all recently remodeled, and all destroyed.

Early damage assessments put a price tag of around $250,000 that would replace and repair it all.

“Wind did play a huge factor in this. It fed the fire, and pushed it” said Van Alstyne fire chief Ryan Dockery.

“It just takes one little ember, one little fire from the structure to get into the grass (to) start a grass fire” said Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda. “So not only to fighters have a hard time getting this fire under control due to the winds, but they’ve got secondary fires popping up wherever the winds are taking the embers.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no one was hurt.

The Tanner family says they will stay with neighbors and their insurance is putting them up in a hotel after that, and Jim says one thing he knows for sure, is that his alarms did their job.

“I had just changed the batteries, in my smoke detectors about a week ago. Make sure your batteries are good, because if it hadn’t of been for those, I don’t know what could have happened” Tanner said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.