Hugo boys prepare for state tournament

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Hugo Buffaloes are headed back to the state tournament, they have become regulars there.

Hugo will play Marlow on Thursday at 2pm in Yukon. The Buffaloes have loads of talent and are hoping for three more good games to reach the ultimate prize.

“Making it is one thing, winning it is another,” Hugo forward A.J. Thompson said. “I want to win it. That’s what we play for.”

“It feels pretty awesome,” Hugo guard Trey’von Brown said. “It’s my third year. We expect plenty of things to come out of this year. We expect a gold ball.”

“We’re on an emotional high right now,” Hugo guard Donte Shanklin said. “It’s a great accomplishment. The job is not done though.”

