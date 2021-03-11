Advertisement

Latta girls return to state, looking for a run

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LATTA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Latta Lady Panthers are headed to the state tournament.

The Lady Panthers will play their quarterfinal game on Thursday at 2pm at Noble High School This is a Lady Panthers team with plenty of post-season experience. They qualified for state last year and now, they are ready to make a run.

“We’ve been here before,” Latta guard Hailey Baber said. “We feel more calm. We know what to do now.”

“It feels great,” Latta guard Carson Dean said. “With everything that happened last year, it’s a blessing to play this year. I’m confident and I’m glad to be back.”

“I feel like we are more prepared for everything,” Latta guard Caitlyn Byrd said, “We’ve played in big games.”

