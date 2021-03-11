Advertisement

Man arrested in a standoff from the Calera Shooting

Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the suspect in Sunday night's shooting in Calera.(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tony ONeil Sawyer of Denison was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with Sherman Police for the Calera shooting.

Sherman Police said around six Wednesday night officers were called to a retail warehouse space on the 75 access road, just south of mile marker 57 where someone reported Tony ONeil Sawyer was hiding.

Sawyer had three active warrants out including one form Oklahoma for attempted murder.

That charge is linked to an incident back in late January in which Sawyer is accused of shooting a man in the face after an argument that stemmed from the man driving Sawyer’s ex girlfriends home that day.

Sherman Police Special Response Team responded to serve this high risk warrant.

Sawyer was taken into custody and is now in the Grayson County Jail.

