Man arrested in a standoff from the Calera Shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tony ONeil Sawyer of Denison was arrested Wednesday night after a standoff with Sherman Police for the Calera shooting.

Sherman Police said around six Wednesday night officers were called to a retail warehouse space on the 75 access road, just south of mile marker 57 where someone reported Tony ONeil Sawyer was hiding.

Sawyer had three active warrants out including one form Oklahoma for attempted murder.

That charge is linked to an incident back in late January in which Sawyer is accused of shooting a man in the face after an argument that stemmed from the man driving Sawyer’s ex girlfriends home that day.

Sherman Police Special Response Team responded to serve this high risk warrant.

Sawyer was taken into custody and is now in the Grayson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.