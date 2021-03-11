Mask mandate ends in Texas as vaccine eligibility expands

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Starting Wednesday businesses in Texas are now allowed to be 100 percent open and masks are no longer required to be worn in public.

This as long as hospitalizations in the north Texas area aren’t treating a large share of their patients for COVID-19.

Albert Gilberti, who lives in Denison, called the move by the state “foolish.”

“We’ve seen the spread of it in places like Dallas and Houston and here,” Gilberti said. “There’s no idea that ‘the cure’ is the cure and we’ve seen what happened in other places that have opened too soon.”

Others like Don Kern, who’s down visiting from Michigan where bars and restaurants are open at 50 percent capacity with a 100 person max said he’s willing to follow the rules wherever he goes but said he “really hates the masks.”

“I’m doing what I can to keep us safe,” Kern said. “I’m willing to go in without a mask but I’m not going to get anywhere close to people, I’m not going to get in their face, I’m not going to get up breathing on them and stuff.”

One woman said she was glad to hear the mandate had been lifted.

“I feel like if you feel the need to wear a mask you should wear it but I’m glad we have the option,” said Karlie Sanman who’s from Ivanhoe. “I work at a hair salon so if it makes my clients feel comfortable I’ll wear it but otherwise I’m just kind of here for it.”

State health officials announced Wednesday that Texans 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 15.

Before the announcement between 10 million and 13 million people, more than one-third of Texas’ population were already eligible according the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Wednesday, 8 1/2 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 experts estimate between 70 and 80 percent of Texans will need to be vaccinated.

