Advertisement

Memorial for Durant teens near completion

Builders say it will be completed by the end of March.
Builders say it will be completed by the end of March.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The memorial in honor of the 4 Durant teens hit and killed by a drunk driver last May is close to completion.

The city approved the memorial in July at the crash site near Radio Road and Main Street.

It was funded with donations from the community. Additional funds left over after the memorial is built will go to the Pride of Four scholarship fund, started in honor of the four boys Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford.

Builders say it will be completed by the end of March.

The families say a ceremony will take place at the memorial when the project is done.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TXDOT shut down one lane of southbound US-75 after a hole was found in the Washington Street...
Southbound US-75 down to one lane in Sherman due to hole found in Washington St. bridge
Part of a Sherman neighborhood has been living in fear with a private gun range practically in...
Sherman neighborhood living in fear with gun range next door
Matthew L. Perry
Oklahoma prison escapee has Carter Co. ties
As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
The necessary maintenance being done on the bridge, how long it will last.
Roosevelt bridge down to one lane starting Wednesday

Latest News

Firefighters say wind fueled a fire that made a Van Alstyne family’s home unlivable Wednesday...
High winds fuel large fire, home destroyed
How Durant police says they plan to use their new body, in-car cameras.
Durant police get new body, in-car cameras
A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl