Memorial for Durant teens near completion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The memorial in honor of the 4 Durant teens hit and killed by a drunk driver last May is close to completion.

The city approved the memorial in July at the crash site near Radio Road and Main Street.

It was funded with donations from the community. Additional funds left over after the memorial is built will go to the Pride of Four scholarship fund, started in honor of the four boys Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford.

Builders say it will be completed by the end of March.

The families say a ceremony will take place at the memorial when the project is done.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.