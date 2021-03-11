Advertisement

Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that he is lifting coronavirus restrictions statewide as more people are receiving vaccinations and the number of new cases and hospitalizations decline.

“There will be no statewide restrictions on events for Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “I’m also removing a requirement to wear masks inside state buildings ... wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on your circumstances.”

The restrictions that limit occupancy to 50% in public buildings and the mask requirement will be rescinded Friday by executive order, Stitt said. The governor most recently extended the restrictions in February.

State health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said more than 1.3 million people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has declined from 736 per day on Feb. 23 to 643 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state health department reported 288 hospitalizations, down from a record 1,994 on Jan. 5.

The health department reported 430,944 cases and 7,433 deaths since the pandemic began, increases of 694 cases and 89 more deaths than Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early...
House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

Latest News

Starting Wednesday businesses in Texas are now 100 percent open and masks are no longer...
Mask mandate ends in Texas as vaccine eligibility expands
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Senate approves measure declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state
Builders say it will be completed by the end of March.
Memorial for Durant teens near completion