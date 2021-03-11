Advertisement

Saturday Night Severe Possible, but not Likely

“Energy Crisis” leaves most of severe to the west of Texoma
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures topped out in the 70s Thursday and thanks to the southerly winds and cloudy skies, it will remain very mild tonight, stopping around 65 degrees.

Water vapor imagery shows a large upper low moving over Nevada, it is right on the forecast track which will take it to our north over the weekend. This leaves us mostly out of the severe weather zone.

Futurecast shows most of the rain remaining to our north until Saturday evening, with just some scattered showers in the 30% range from Friday morning through sunset Saturday.

A cold front/dryline brings a high chance of rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, severe is possible but the overall odds are rather low. The reason – the overnight timing leaves the atmosphere more stable and the northern track of the upper low also removes some of the energy potential.

Rain should end Sunday morning followed by a sunny and rather windy Sunday afternoon. Cooler weather moves in for the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms, windy

Saturday:  20% Thunderstorms, windy

Saturday night: 80% Thunderstorms, some strong to isolated severe

Sunday: 50% Thunderstorms, ending morning

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

