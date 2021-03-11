Advertisement

Senate approves measure declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state

The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The measure was approved Tuesday to pass the Second Amendment State Act.

The bill now travels for approval to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and it’s preventing local or federal laws on action against the right to keep and bear arms.

The bill is supported by 24 Oklahoma sheriff’s including BJ Hedgecock in Pushmataha County, Wayne McKinney in Stephens County and Marty Grisham in Love County.

“Oklahoma is taking a stand it looks like, to protect that right. Any executive order and anything like that comes down from the federal government infringes the second amendment right,” said Sheriff Grisham.

The measure moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.

