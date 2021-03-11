Advertisement

WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early...
House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill before speech to nation
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
White House says stimulus checks will begin hitting bank accounts this weekend
Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death