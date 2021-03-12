AC basketball earns SCAC honors

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College men and women’s basketball teams are getting a lot of attention in the all-conference awards.

Reagan Chiaverini was named first team all conference after a tremendous year with AC. Ally Longaker was named all conference 2nd team by the SCAC. Former Sulphur standout Kacie West was named 3rd team all-conference. West went over 1,000 career points this year.

The Austin College mens team was also recognized with star guard Michael Holland being named 1st team all conference after a great year with the Roos.

