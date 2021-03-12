Ardmore police in search of woman accused of breaking into residence

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are searching for a woman that they claim broke into her neighbor’s house and assaulted them on Tuesday.

Police say that the woman went to her neighbor’s house claiming to need water. She then stole sixty dollars from the man before assaulting him and fleeing.

the woman goes by the name of “Stephanie” and is Caucasian with dark hair. Ardmore police are asking that you contact them with any information you might have.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.