BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The wreck occurred just outside the Bonham city limits Thursday night has resulted in the death of one person.

The wreck occurred outside the city limits on Highway 78.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s spokesman said that someone was pinned in their car and died on the scene.

KXII is covering this story and will include updates as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.