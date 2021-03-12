Advertisement

Chickasaw and Cherokee Nation reservations formally recognized

The Rulings are based on the Mcgirt Supreme Court decision.
The Rulings are based on the Mcgirt Supreme Court decision.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals formally recognized the Chickasaw and Cherokee reservations, effectively stripping away the state of Oklahoma’s criminal jurisdiction in cases that take place on the reservations involving Native Americans.

The rulings are based off of the Mcgirt Supreme Court decision last July that raised the notion that the Muskogee Creek Nation’s reservation was never formally disestablished. This ruling will likely overturn hundreds, possibly thousands, of cases and convictions across the state.

The courts are expected to make rulings on the Choctaw and Seminole reservations soon.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
Police say 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was hiding out in this Sherman warehouse off U.S....
Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest
Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun....
GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death
The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Senate approves measure declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state

Latest News

Ardmore police are in search of suspect in robbery and assault.
Ardmore police in search of woman accused of breaking into residence
FEMA will offer assistance to sixteen Oklahoma counties.
FEMA offers damage assistance from winter storms
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Bonham wreck leaves one dead
A man is being sought in Carter County shooting
Suspect sought in Dickson shooting