Chickasaw and Cherokee Nation reservations formally recognized

MUSKOGEE CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals formally recognized the Chickasaw and Cherokee reservations, effectively stripping away the state of Oklahoma’s criminal jurisdiction in cases that take place on the reservations involving Native Americans.

The rulings are based off of the Mcgirt Supreme Court decision last July that raised the notion that the Muskogee Creek Nation’s reservation was never formally disestablished. This ruling will likely overturn hundreds, possibly thousands, of cases and convictions across the state.

The courts are expected to make rulings on the Choctaw and Seminole reservations soon.

