Choctaw Nation announces COVID-19 vaccinations available to non-tribal members

The Choctaw Nation now offers vaccines to non-tribal members.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority announced earlier this week that they will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for non-tribal members.

The appointments will be open to the public beginning Monday, providing that patients meet the minimum age requirement of 16 years.

They say that the goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible to begin to reach the herd immunity that is needed.

The Choctaw Nation is currently offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

To schedule an appointment, call 800.349.7026 extension 6 and choose your closest clinic.

To learn more about available opportunities and eligibility, visit www.choctawnation.com/covid-19.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

