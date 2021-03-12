Cinderella Project enters its fifth year serving Texoma teens

Van Alstyne, Texas (KXII) - Prom, homecoming and school dances are some of the most exciting moments for high schoolers, but for some families, it can be very stressful- especially when the costs start to add up.

That’s why one local organization, decided to ease the tensions of dress shopping for families struggling during this time.

“They can get a dress, they can get shoes, they can get accessories,” said volunteer Kari Eade.

It all started five years ago, when founder LaRissa Kemp went shopping with her daughter.

The thought of not being able to afford the dress of her daughter’s dreams, made her think about other families in the community.

So, she started The Cinderella Project.

“Helping the girls is just amazing, to see them put on a dress that they normally wouldn’t be able to afford,” Eade said.

For volunteer Kari Eade, who’s been a part of the journey since the beginning, says it can be very emotional.

From the overwhelming amount of dresses-over 500-to seeing the jaw-dropping retail prices.

“The most recent one that I remember, a $256 dress with the tags still on,” Eade said.

Eade doesn’t have any girls of her own, but that doesn’t stop her from playing the role of mom, for many girls who don’t have someone to shop with or a friend, to those who need it during these times.

“It’s so exciting, seeing these young girls light up” Eade said. “And they look absolutely gorgeous before the hair and makeup, so yeah, it can get emotional for sure.”

Everything is free, and the Cinderella Project has seen more and more donations, even throughout the Pandemic.

Eade says it means the world for the kids.

“The community has been awesome at donating dresses and shoes and accessories, and we just open our church and allow them to come in and get whatever they need” Eade said.

