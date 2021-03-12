Advertisement

ECU plans to resume in-person classes next fall

ECU will resume in-person classes beginning this Fall semester.(ECU)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University has plans to resume in-person classes at full-capacity next fall. The decision comes amidst Governor Stitt’s removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

ECU has retained a limited open campus with mostly virtual classes since the outbreak of the pandemic last March. The campus now feels comfortable reopening their doors, citing the increase in vaccinations available to the public.

Many students struggled with the transition to virtual learning and are excited about the return of face-to-face instructions. Graduation ceremonies were also affected as they have been held virtually since last year’s spring semester.

ECU will still follow safety protocols as they arise and will respect student and faculty decisions to wear or not wear a mask.

