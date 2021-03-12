Advertisement

FEMA offers damage assistance from winter storms

FEMA will offer assistance to sixteen Oklahoma counties.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KXII) - For those in sixteen Oklahoma counties, the government is offering federal assistance to those that suffered damages during the winter storms.

These counties include Carter, Jefferson and Stephens and the assistance will include foundation damage coverage while also assisting with medical experiences for those injured. These funds can help with uninsured and underinsured damages.

FEMA is asking those that experienced loss to first make a claim with their insurance before going to disasterassistance.gov to let FEMA know about your unmet needs.

The assistance will not aide in payment for utility or energy bills.

