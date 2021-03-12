Hit-and-Miss Saturday Showers, A few Storms Saturday Night

Look for a few showers Saturday morning, and a windy and muggy Saturday afternoon with not much rain.

Water vapor imagery shows a large upper low moving over Nevada, it is right on the forecast track which will take it to our north over the weekend. This leaves us mostly out of the severe weather zone, but we’ll have a good shot of rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This cold front/dryline brings a high chance of rain overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, severe is possible but the overall odds are rather very low. The reason – the overnight timing leaves the atmosphere more stable and the northern track of the upper low also removes some of the energy potential. Thus, severe weather that forms to our west Saturday evening mostly falls apart by the time it gets to Texoma late Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Rain should end Sunday morning followed by a sunny and rather windy Sunday afternoon. A mid-week system looks to be moisture-starved and I’m not putting rain in as it passes Wednesday. Cooler days and nights can be expected later next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 30% Rain, mainly morning, windy

Saturday night: 80% Thunderstorms, Marginal (very low) risk of severe

Sunday: 40% Thunderstorms, ending morning

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority