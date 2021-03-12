Advertisement

Hugo man arrested for setting fire to home with someone inside

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - William Smith of Hugo was arrested and charged yesterday with setting fire to a house last month.

The house that Smith allegedly set fire to was occupied by one of its residents, a 15-year-old, that woke up to the 23-year-old talking to himself, and saying that he was going to burn the house down.

The minor then walked into his mother’s room to find a fire that was too large to extinguish, prompting him to escape through the front door.

Smith is charged with 1st degree arson and endangering a human life. He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

