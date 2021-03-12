Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt loosened restrictions for visitation at long term care facilities and assisted living centers.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Meaning some families can finally be reunited after almost a year since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Featherstone Assisted Living Community in Durant is excited to slowly open back up after being just shy of one year since lockdown.

“When we talked to the residents there was tears of joy, tears of happiness it’s like a huge sigh of relief that to some extent we are going to have some sort of normalcy again,” Executive Director at Featherstone Assisted Living Community Rachel McKinney said.

Governor Stitt announced Tuesday that each resident can designate one or more visitors to complete a training to become an essential caregiver, after that, all it takes is a mask, and proof of either a negative covid test or full vaccination to reunite with loved ones.

“With the new announcement and lessing of restrictions we’re hoping to reunite family members with their loved ones but still being able to keep them safe and still follow the policies that the governor has set,” McKinney said.

McKinney said it’s an emotional time for all of the people there.

“Well I’m very happy about it, I have a daughter coming in from Indiana and I will get to visit with her in my room and I haven’t seen her in a year so it’s going to be wonderful,” resident at Featherstone Ima Jo Barnett said.

She said the shutdown forced everyone there to look out for one another, and they would lift each other’s spirits up while they waited to see loved ones again.

Sherlene Rogers talks to her mom who lives at Featherstone every day but hasn’t seen her since November for her birthday.

“She seems to be doing pretty well but she really, the hugs are what we miss the most. I’ll tell you the day I got to see her on her birthday I spent almost the whole hour just hugging her hugging her hugging her,” Rogers said.

Every worker and resident is fully vaccinated and McKinney wants to encourage family members of loved ones to do the same if they haven’t already.

“Its just such a good idea to be able to do that as another level of protection for your loved one,” McKinney said.

Each long term care facility or assisted living center has the freedom to make their own guidelines under Governor Stitt’s new rules.

Check with the individual facility that pertains to you for more information about what they plan to do.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.