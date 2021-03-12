Advertisement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt loosened restrictions for visitation at long term care facilities and assisted living centers.

Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced Tuesday that long term care and assisted living centers can...
Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced Tuesday that long term care and assisted living centers can start allowing contacted visitation if visitors complete essential caregiver training(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Meaning some families can finally be reunited after almost a year since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Featherstone Assisted Living Community in Durant is excited to slowly open back up after being just shy of one year since lockdown.

“When we talked to the residents there was tears of joy, tears of happiness it’s like a huge sigh of relief that to some extent we are going to have some sort of normalcy again,” Executive Director at Featherstone Assisted Living Community Rachel McKinney said.

Governor Stitt announced Tuesday that each resident can designate one or more visitors to complete a training to become an essential caregiver, after that, all it takes is a mask, and proof of either a negative covid test or full vaccination to reunite with loved ones.

“With the new announcement and lessing of restrictions we’re hoping to reunite family members with their loved ones but still being able to keep them safe and still follow the policies that the governor has set,” McKinney said.

McKinney said it’s an emotional time for all of the people there.

“Well I’m very happy about it, I have a daughter coming in from Indiana and I will get to visit with her in my room and I haven’t seen her in a year so it’s going to be wonderful,” resident at Featherstone Ima Jo Barnett said.

She said the shutdown forced everyone there to look out for one another, and they would lift each other’s spirits up while they waited to see loved ones again.

Sherlene Rogers talks to her mom who lives at Featherstone every day but hasn’t seen her since November for her birthday.

“She seems to be doing pretty well but she really, the hugs are what we miss the most. I’ll tell you the day I got to see her on her birthday I spent almost the whole hour just hugging her hugging her hugging her,” Rogers said.

Every worker and resident is fully vaccinated and McKinney wants to encourage family members of loved ones to do the same if they haven’t already.

“Its just such a good idea to be able to do that as another level of protection for your loved one,” McKinney said.

Each long term care facility or assisted living center has the freedom to make their own guidelines under Governor Stitt’s new rules.

Check with the individual facility that pertains to you for more information about what they plan to do.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early...
House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family

Latest News

Lankford, Inhofe among Senators introducing bill making daylight saving time permanent.
Lankford, Inhofe among Senators introducing bill making daylight saving time permanent
One local organization has decided to ease the tensions of prom dress shopping for families...
Cinderella Project enters its fifth year serving Texoma teens
Police say 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was hiding out in this Sherman warehouse off U.S....
Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest
Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state