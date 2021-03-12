Advertisement

Oklahoma prep game broadcaster denounced for racist comments

Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association broadcaster was called out for making a racial slur.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An announcer for a live stream of an Oklahoma girls high school basketball game cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem.

The incident occurred before the Norman High School Midwest City quarterfinal game.

The broadcasters told their listeners on the NFHS network stream they would return after a break and then one, apparently not realizing the audio was still live, used the epithet as the Norman players kneeled.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and NFHS Network each apologized. The broadcast crew will do no more games during the playoffs.

