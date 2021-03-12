Advertisement

Paxton sues Texas city, Austin and Travis County

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas (KXII) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin and Travis County officials over their decision to continue requiring mask-wearing in public.

Paxton threatened to file a lawsuit against the counties after local officials decided to exempt the city and county from Governor Greg Abbott’s lifting of the state’s mask mandate Wednesday.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Tavis County Judge Andy Brown said that they were merely enforcing the COVID-19 prevention rules made by their local medical director and health authority.

