Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man wanted out of Bryan County for shooting with intent to kill was found and arrested last night in a Sherman standoff. What police say he was wanted for.

Around 6 Wednesday night Sherman police and their Special Response Team had this building surrounded off U.S. Highway 75. They say someone tipped them off that the 30-year-old fugitive was hiding out in this warehouse.

“Ultimately the Special Response Team entered the building and located Sawyer hiding inside the building and he was taken into custody without incident,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen with Sherman police.

30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was identified as the suspect in a January 31st Calera shooting. (KXII)

30-year-old Tony O’Neil Sawyer of Denison was identified as the suspect in a January 31st shooting at a Calera home. Calera police say Sawyer shot Timothy Hadnot in the face after Hadnot gave Sawyer’s ex-girlfriend a ride home from Sherman that night.

“After the shooting incident we knew that Mr. Sawyer went on the lam so we passed the information onto Texas authorities, and Texas authorities ended up saving the day,” said T.J. White, Assistant Chief with Calera police.

“He had multiple warrants including a shooting with intent to kill warrant out of Bryan County,” said Mullen.

Sawyer had a total of 7 warrants. 6 warrants were out of Texas for charges like evading arrest with vehicle, parole violation, and possession with intent to deliver.

“Once we found out a good credible source that he’s at this particular location, we’re always going to act fast on those. So we’re happy that this, the way it turned out. We were able to find him and get him in custody,” said Mullen.

For nearly 6 weeks Sawyer was on the lam, and considered armed and dangerous. Denison police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s office also assisted bringing him into custody Wednesday night.

Family members tell us Hadnot - the man shot in the face - is still recovering from serious injuries.

Police say no weapons were found at the scene.

