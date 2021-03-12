Advertisement

Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest

By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man wanted out of Bryan County for shooting with intent to kill was found and arrested last night in a Sherman standoff. What police say he was wanted for.

Around 6 Wednesday night Sherman police and their Special Response Team had this building surrounded off U.S. Highway 75. They say someone tipped them off that the 30-year-old fugitive was hiding out in this warehouse.

“Ultimately the Special Response Team entered the building and located Sawyer hiding inside the building and he was taken into custody without incident,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen with Sherman police.

30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was identified as the suspect in a January 31st Calera shooting.
30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was identified as the suspect in a January 31st Calera shooting.(KXII)

30-year-old Tony O’Neil Sawyer of Denison was identified as the suspect in a January 31st shooting at a Calera home. Calera police say Sawyer shot Timothy Hadnot in the face after Hadnot gave Sawyer’s ex-girlfriend a ride home from Sherman that night.

“After the shooting incident we knew that Mr. Sawyer went on the lam so we passed the information onto Texas authorities, and Texas authorities ended up saving the day,” said T.J. White, Assistant Chief with Calera police.

“He had multiple warrants including a shooting with intent to kill warrant out of Bryan County,” said Mullen.

Sawyer had a total of 7 warrants. 6 warrants were out of Texas for charges like evading arrest with vehicle, parole violation, and possession with intent to deliver.

“Once we found out a good credible source that he’s at this particular location, we’re always going to act fast on those. So we’re happy that this, the way it turned out. We were able to find him and get him in custody,” said Mullen.

For nearly 6 weeks Sawyer was on the lam, and considered armed and dangerous. Denison police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s office also assisted bringing him into custody Wednesday night.

Family members tell us Hadnot - the man shot in the face - is still recovering from serious injuries.

Police say no weapons were found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
As a result of the crash Lisandro Ruiz needed 60 staples in his head.
Sherman man opens up about car crash last month that put him in a coma for four days
A family was displaced after a fire driven by high winds damaged their Van Alstyne home early...
House fire driven by high winds displaces Van Alstyne family

Latest News

One local organization has decided to ease the tensions of prom dress shopping for families...
Cinderella Project enters its fifth year serving Texoma teens
Oklahoma governor lifting coronavirus restrictions in state
Police share details from Wednesday night stand-off, arrest
Starting Wednesday businesses in Texas are now 100 percent open and masks are no longer...
Mask mandate ends in Texas as vaccine eligibility expands