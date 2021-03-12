Sherman police warn of fraudulent unemployment claims

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say that they have had 12 reports of identity theft since October and are reminding the public to remain vigilant against would-be scammers.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen says you can visit the Sherman Police Department’s website at https://www.ci.sherman.tx.us/204/Police to report identity theft.

Police say you should also empty your mailboxes, both online and off, frequently, shred sensitive documents and be wary of who you give personal information.

