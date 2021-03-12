Advertisement

Sherman police warn of fraudulent unemployment claims

Sherman police say that they have had 12 reports of identity theft since October and are...
Sherman police say that they have had 12 reports of identity theft since October and are reminding the public to remain vigilant against would be scammers.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police say that they have had 12 reports of identity theft since October and are reminding the public to remain vigilant against would-be scammers.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen says you can visit the Sherman Police Department’s website at https://www.ci.sherman.tx.us/204/Police to report identity theft.

Police say you should also empty your mailboxes, both online and off, frequently, shred sensitive documents and be wary of who you give personal information.

