Suspect sought in Dickson shooting

A man is being sought in Carter County shooting
A man is being sought in Carter County shooting(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations are on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting that took place east of the city of Dickson Thursday afternoon.

The OSBI says it happened inside of a home around 3 pm on Durwood and Quiet Water Lane off of Highway 199. One person was shot, but survived the attack.

No one has been arrested or identified in the shooting and the OSBI are looking into the matter.

