After McGirt, 2 Ada convicts walk free

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Last year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of Eastern Oklahoma belongs to Indian Reservations.

With that decision, they ruled that Oklahoma attorneys can’t criminally prosecute crimes committed on reservations when the victims or the accused criminals are tribal citizens.

Major crimes such as murder, arson, or rape could get retried in federal court, whereas smaller crimes could be tried by the tribal court.

For Tammy Woodall, whose daughter was murdered in 2002, this feels like a slap in the face.

“It’s not fair,” Woodall said.

Woodall’s daughter Rachel was beaten with a tire iron, shot several times, and then buried alive by her ex-boyfriend Tyler Mullins.

Mullins was sentenced to life without parole in 2003. But in January, he had a new hearing.

Since he’s a member of the Chickasaw Nation, he gets a new trial with the federal courts, and if the U.S. Attorney’s office doesn’t pick up his case in 20 days, he could walk free.

“For families like me, or families with rape victims, or child molesters or anything like that, they need to call their federal government and plead with them just like I have, that they need to take this case,” Woodall said.

It’s already happened for two men awaiting trial in Ada.

“Nobody picked his case up, so he was turned loose,” Christian said.

Neither the Chickasaw Nation nor the U.S. Attorney’s office filed a warrant or detainer against 43-year-old Jimmy Northcutt, accused of murder, and 29-year-old Stephen Davis, accused of child abuse.

Both were released from jail last month.

“They gave 20 days for us to do something with these inmates,” Christian said. “So I have inmates in there that are in there for murder, for rape, for child molestation. And if all of those don’t get picked up by the U.S Attorney’s office then they will be released.”

All of Pontotoc County is reservation land. If the victim or the crime or it’s criminal is tribal, Pontotoc County can’t arrest or charge the suspect.

“I have no jurisdiction,” Christian said. “I can’t work that crime.”

