Choctaws, Chickasaws react to McGirt ruling that could over turn convictions, cases in Oklahoma

By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled members of Oklahoma Native American Tribes cannot be prosecuted for crimes they’re accused of because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Major crimes such as murder, arson and rape could get retried in federal court, but smaller crimes could be tried by tribal courts.

The Supreme Court last year ruled Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

There’s still 20 days before the ruling in the case of ‘Shaun Bosse v Oklahoma’ to take legal effect but could likely overturn hundreds--possibly thousands--of cases and convictions across the state.

Chickasaw Nation Senior Counsel Stephen Greetham says in that time, a deal will be worked out to make sure criminals don’t go unpunished.

“You’re going to have three governments with law enforcement authority,” Greetham said. “I mean depending on how you feel about government’s with law enforcement authority, that’s a separate question.”

For people already in prison they have to prove that their case should be granted a new trial under the US Supreme court ruling.

“We’re optimistic that this is going to lead to greater public safety in the Chickasaw Nation,” Greetham said. “In addition to our work with cross-commissioning agreements to make sure everyone has the police authority they need, we’re working with detention agreements to make sure housing is taken care of.”

Tribal attorney and Choctaw native Eric Reed says not everyone can file an appeal and get a new trial. It’s only those who can prove their Native American, in a federally enrolled tribe and that their case happened on federally recognized Indian territory.

“You’ve got criminal defendants filing appeals claiming to be Indian, or are eligible for enrollment but they really aren’t,” Reed said. “Each individual is going to have to file an appeal with the state court and to get an appeal in a state court they have to be a native person in a federally recognized tribe or their case, if their a non-Indian, has to involve a native victim within the confines of Indian territory.”

Felony crimes involving Native American defendants are covered by United States Attorneys and are exclusively federal major crimes.

“What the court has said at the state level is that each individual that’s in jail has to prove that their case should be granted a new trial under the McGirt Ruling,” Reed said. “The AG and the Governor desperately want to assert dominion over the tribes with criminal jurisdiction and limited regulation. They’re the ones most scared because they don’t want to face the music in tribal jurisdiction.”

Reed said this has resulted in criminal defendants filing appeals claiming to “be Indian or that they’re eligible for enrollment” but really aren’t.

“The existing state courtrooms can function to allow a tribal docket, the probation officers can also sign compacts to supervise probation through tribal court,” Reed said.

The Chickasaw and Cherokee nations are also calling on Congress to pass federal legislation allowing them to partner with the state on criminal jurisdiction and allow state law enforcement to partner with the tribes to protect all Oklahoman’s.

