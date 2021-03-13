Advertisement

Denison hires firm for Parks and Trails Master Plan

Loy Lake and other parks in Denison will be researched by a hired firm for ways to improve for...
Loy Lake and other parks in Denison will be researched by a hired firm for ways to improve for quality of life and tourism.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison recently approved the hiring of a firm for their Parks and Trails Master Plan.

As part of the city’s comprehensive plan, they’ve brought in HALFF associates to research ways to better enhance Denison’s parks.

They say improved parks will benefit tourism and the community’s quality of life.

Its purpose is to research ways to meet the needs of the community with its expected growth.

The plan includes a committee of community members to give input.

“It’s getting all the necessary information including what we already have in place and finding really good connection points. As you mentioned, Katy trail is already that really great central pathway. So this is just adding to that and complementing the resources we already have,” said Justin Eastwood, director of Denison Parks and Recreation.

The plan will last 12 months and is being funded from the Parks general fund, and taxpayers won’t see a difference.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
Police say 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was hiding out in this Sherman warehouse off U.S....
Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest
Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun....
GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death
The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Senate approves measure declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state

Latest News

The old flight school building at NTRA needed around half a million dollars in renovations to...
NTRA to demolish flight school building in layout plans
Last year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of Eastern Oklahoma belongs to Indian...
After McGirt, 2 Ada convicts walk free
A major backlog is causing months-long delays to book an appointment at Oklahoma DPS facilities...
Statewide delays at Oklahoma DPS facilities and tag agencies
Paxton files lawsuit against Austin
Paxton sues Texas city, Austin and Travis County