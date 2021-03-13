Denison hires firm for Parks and Trails Master Plan

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison recently approved the hiring of a firm for their Parks and Trails Master Plan.

As part of the city’s comprehensive plan, they’ve brought in HALFF associates to research ways to better enhance Denison’s parks.

They say improved parks will benefit tourism and the community’s quality of life.

Its purpose is to research ways to meet the needs of the community with its expected growth.

The plan includes a committee of community members to give input.

“It’s getting all the necessary information including what we already have in place and finding really good connection points. As you mentioned, Katy trail is already that really great central pathway. So this is just adding to that and complementing the resources we already have,” said Justin Eastwood, director of Denison Parks and Recreation.

The plan will last 12 months and is being funded from the Parks general fund, and taxpayers won’t see a difference.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.