Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maysville, Oklahoma man was arrested on Thursday and charged with 20 separate counts of...
Garvin County man arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old foster girl
Police are still searching for 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer, who has been identified as the...
Calera shooting suspect arrested after standoff with Sherman police
Police say 30-year-old Tony O'Neil Sawyer was hiding out in this Sherman warehouse off U.S....
Police share details from Wednesday night standoff, arrest
Surveillance video shows 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun....
GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death
The Oklahoma Senate is one step closer to making the state into a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Senate approves measure declaring Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state

Latest News

The old flight school building at NTRA needed around half a million dollars in renovations to...
NTRA to demolish flight school building in layout plans
Last year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that much of Eastern Oklahoma belongs to Indian...
After McGirt, 2 Ada convicts walk free
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Loy Lake and other parks in Denison will be researched by a hired firm for ways to improve for...
Denison hires firm for Parks and Trails Master Plan
A major backlog is causing months-long delays to book an appointment at Oklahoma DPS facilities...
Statewide delays at Oklahoma DPS facilities and tag agencies