Local basketball teams represent Texoma in state semi-finals

Oklahoma (KXII) - Several high school basketball teams from Texoma were in action on Friday in the state semi-finals.

The Ardmore Tigers fell to Carl Albert 70-54, bringing an end to their season one game shy of the state championship game.

The Latta Lady Panthers battled all the way to the end, but came up just a little short, falling to Howe 41-38.

The Silo Lady Rebels are moving on after beating Dale in a close game 49-48. Silo will play Howe in the class 2A state championship game Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

