Local basketball teams represent Texoma in state semi-finals
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Oklahoma (KXII) - Several high school basketball teams from Texoma were in action on Friday in the state semi-finals.
The Ardmore Tigers fell to Carl Albert 70-54, bringing an end to their season one game shy of the state championship game.
The Latta Lady Panthers battled all the way to the end, but came up just a little short, falling to Howe 41-38.
The Silo Lady Rebels are moving on after beating Dale in a close game 49-48. Silo will play Howe in the class 2A state championship game Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
