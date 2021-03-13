Advertisement

NTRA to demolish flight school building in layout plans

The old flight school building at NTRA needed around half a million dollars in renovations to...
The old flight school building at NTRA needed around half a million dollars in renovations to welcome a new school. They've decided to use the land for hangars.(KXIi)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - North Texas Regional Airport is working on their latest airport layout plan which involves the demolition of the old flight school building. They share details about the plan and what’s to come in the near future.

This week Grayson County commissioners court approved of the demolition of North Texas Regional Airport’s old flight school building. Built in the 50s, the classroom building would’ve needed around half a million dollars worth of renovations to welcome a new flight school. The airport director says this decision is part of a bigger plan for the airport’s future.

Every 5 to 10 years the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to update their master plan so funding can be secured for potential projects through FAA or TxDOT Aviation.

NTRA director Mike Livezey says they inventory all infrastructure and amenities on the airport’s land for future plans. That’s why the flight school building, vacant since the U.S. Aviation Academy left last year, will be demolished.

“The decision was made that it would provide us an additional 5 to 8 acres of buildable space for hangars that can house aircraft,” said Livezey.

The pandemic slowed down flight school interest, but NTRA is open to bringing in a new school eventually.

“I’ve had a couple of inquiries from schools in the Dallas area that want an additional location. I’m talking with one currently that has a base in Addison and they’re thinking about coming up here and opening another school up here,” said Livezey.

Plans are made based on growth and needs of the area.

“An airport of this size with the infrastructure that’s in place, the runways, taxiways, can be the economic driver for the area,” said Livezey.

Next Friday night, the 143rd unit of the Texas National Guard will utilize the old flight school building with the rest of the airport for training exercises. 250 to 300 paratroopers will land at NTRA and do training exercises in taking over and securing the airport. They want the public to know that blanks will be used during the exercises.

