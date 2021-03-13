Statewide delays at Oklahoma DPS facilities and tag agencies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A major backlog is causing months-long delays to book an appointment at Oklahoma DPS facilities and local tag agencies.

Oklahoma DPS Director of Media Operations Sarah Stewart says their facilities are completely booked for about two months.

They modernized the system to issue Real ID’s, causing slow downs and outages earlier this year.

On Friday, DPS said the technical issues in the system have improved since the start of this month, but people across the state are still feeling the effects.

In Bryan County, people waiting to renew their ID say it’s more than just an inconvenience, it’s affecting their daily lives.

“It looks really bad when you try to get anything done. It’s so frustrating,” said Annie Thompson, who has been trying to change her last name on her license since she got married in October.

“You call, you don’t get an answer because they say they’re overwhelmed with calls, and then you get online because they say to make an appointment, there’s no appointments available, they’re booked like four or five months out,” Thompson said.

She paid $5 to get a spot at the Durant DMV at the end of April.

It’s affected her taxes, documentation for her son’s school and trying to buy a house, since her social security card and license don’t match.

“And on top of that, it is expired, so like I’m expired and I just, there’s nothing I can do,” Thompson said.

Dally Halbrooks needs a new ID since she recently turned 21.

She lost her job as a gymnastic’s coach when the gym closed during the pandemic.

“You have to have so much info to prove who you are to even get unemployment or anything for pandemic checks,” Halbrooks said.

She still hasn’t received the first two stimulus checks.

She came to the Bryan County Tag Agency, where there is sign on the door saying driver’s license and ID appointments are booked until March 24.

Tag agencies are independently owned, but they’re still experiencing delays.

“But unfortunately there’s not even a waiting list, just gotta come back I guess whenever they have time,” Halbrooks said.

Stewart says they’ve been operating at 95 percent efficiency for a couple weeks, but they’re facing other problems.

“We do still have other issues. We’re short staffed. We were unable to back fill about 29 driver license examiner positions because of budget cuts,” Stewart said.

She says there’s not a statewide grace period on driver’s license expiration dates, so it’s up to the individual law enforcement officer if they decide to write a ticket.

While DPS said the systems should now be more efficient, they say there’s no timeline for when they’ll be fully back on track.

They have extended their hours to include evening and Saturday opportunities to make room for more appointments.

Last month, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order to expedite renewals or replacements of valid driver’s licenses and identification.

That included waiving restrictions on tag agents to make it easier to obtain a driver’s license renewal.

