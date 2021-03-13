The Texas Education Agency says STAAR testing is resuming this year after students didn’t have to take the test last year due to the pandemic.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some Sherman ISD moms are not happy with the STAAR testing being resumed this year.

They said their kids have had a challenging year with going back and forth from in person learning to online learning and all the turmoil could unfairly affect their score.

“Some of these kids are barely making it right now so why add it even more pressure,” Sherman ISD mom Stephanie Foley said.

Foley doesn’t agree with the TEA’s choice to resume the STAAR test.

Her daughter, Kate Foley said online school has been a challenge because she isn’t a tech savvy student, but is making it work to perform her best for the test.

“Act like none of this happened and we still have to perform on this STAAR test like it’s just another normal test,” Foley said.

The state isn’t allowing students to take the test at home or online, they’re giving students three weeks to take the tests.

“That’s something that I always believed in that students need to feel comfortable when taking that test and in my opinion when you’re in a classroom with 20 kids or 22 kids it kinda gives a little pressure on you, you look around and kids are getting up and turning their tests in and you aren’t finished yet and so we want to try to relieve as much stress as we can for those students,” Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said.

Jones said that his teaching staff is glad to be back face to face with their kids and to have some sort of normalcy again.

“I want to congratulate all these teachers on the fabulous job that they are doing this year, they our teachers are working so hard and they are doing wonderful things for our students,” Sherman ISD mom Laura Dominick said.

Dominick said she is happy the kids are back to in person learning but with everything that the high school students faced, testing is too much for the students and teachers to handle.

“Yeah I’m not real happy that they’re doing that, I feel like this year hasn’t changed much, we are in person trying to do in person learning but we are still having a lot of issues with the pandemic and I don’t think that adding this test on top of it is a smart move,” Dominick said.

Paris ISD is still enforcing the mask mandate and will social distance their students across the campuses when they take the tests.

Their superintendent said the STAAR test is costing the state around $300 million this year.

