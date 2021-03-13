University Center of Southern Oklahoma board of trustees approves Murray State College merger

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For 40 years, the University Center of Southern Oklahoma, UCSO, has opened its doors for college students in Ardmore by allowing them to take classes at Langston, Southeastern and Murray State while staying in Ardmore.

“The incentive is to provide the best higher education available for the people of our community at the lowest possible cost,” said Keith King, UCSO board chairman.

King said the facility is losing money and is facing a financial crisis and is in danger of closing its doors for good.

“The cost of higher education has been going up and up and to a point now where we have less and less enrolment because students can’t really afford it,” said King.

To avoid bankruptcy, the board of trustees approved a merger with Murray State College, eight to one on Thursday.

The deal would get UCSO out of debt and remove fees from students’ tuition and to encourage enrollment.

Trustee Luke Pollard is the only trustee who voted no.

“One of the biggest things right now is that the community hasn’t been up about this,” said Pollard.

Pollard believes the board acted too quickly and wants stakeholders to have an opportunity to weigh in.

He says the donors who paid for the $18 million facility should have that chance.

“We shouldn’t have passed the forum today without having the forum first,” said Pollard.

Pollard said a public forum is scheduled for next Thursday at the Ardmore Convention center is the only time people will have to speak their peace about the deal.

King says any merger will have to be approved by state regents for higher education and the Oklahoma Legislature, so nothing is final yet.

