Flood of green in downtown Sherman for St. Patrick's Day parade

Second annual St. Patrick Day parade held in Downtown Sherman
Second annual St. Patrick Day parade held in Downtown Sherman(KXII)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - City of downtown Sherman held their second annual St. Patrick’s Day parade after it got rained out last year.

“This is my favorite holiday, I’m very Irish, last name O’Reilly so favorite holiday, I love parades and you know getting to be a part of the community and seeing all the smiling faces was so much fun,” participant in the parade Shea O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly was excited to walk the streets of Downtown Sherman this year for the parade.

This is the second St. Patrick’s day parade that the city has put on, and they’re excited to keep the tradition going for years to come.

“Big thank you to our community for embracing this somewhat new event and that to help us grow it every year and that get to be a big place for our St. Patrick day parade,” City of Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

McRae was happy to see the community out supporting one another.

There were around 20 groups involved in today’s parade, and eight of them walked away with trophies.

O’Reilly was in a group called Ladies and the Tramps that won a trophy.

“We actually won one of the awards so that was really fun,” O’Reilly said.

People from all over came out to Downtown to support the community and have a good time.

“I think it’s great because we get to come just right up the road, we get to see people that we know, I have a friend that’s in the parade so we get to have that kind of connection but we all get to bond together,” parade watcher Nichola St. James said.

St. James and her friends said it’s a tradition to dress up and go all out with this event.

“We are really excited to see our local communities coming together and having these events to make it a fun day for the kids and for the families,” St. James said.

