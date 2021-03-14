People come together in Davis to march in the Arbuckle Mountains to raise veteran suicide awareness

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - More than 100 people came together Saturday morning to raise awareness on veteran suicide.

“Being out here is just the first step to recognize that we need to do more,” said Roland Echo Hawk, a Yukon, Okla. man taking on a 22 mile hike.

Military veterans like retired Army Sergeant Roland Echo Hawk and civilians showed up in Davis for Ruck 22, a 2.2 mile, 22k and 22 mile hike at the Cross Bar Ranch.

Echo Hawk said the point is to spread awareness of the invisible wounds of war and the suicide rate among veterans.

“PTSD is a real disease that comes in different shapes and forms of PTSD, and coming out here supporting that is very important,” said Echo Hawk.

Veteran nonprofit, Beyond Brotherhood hosted the event, and President and retired Oklahoma National Guardsman Brandon Meador said nearly 110 people showed.

“I just really try to show people, show veterans, my brothers and sisters that there’s a group out there and there’s a lot of people that really care about them if they’re really here or not,” said Meador.

He said every step person takes is symbolic and reflects the day to day challenges veterans face everyday.

“So, it’s all about just getting out here and struggling and feeling a little uncomfortable with rucking 22 miles in the mountains,” said Meador.

Echo Hawk said he showed up to tackle his own post-traumatic stress and to honor a fallen soldier.

“I’m here for my friend Tyler Springstead who committed suicide a few years ago and I feel like I haven’t done much in that aspect of things to raise awareness,” said Echo Hawk.

Now Echo Hawk joins a community of members looking out for one another.

“Just let us know what’s going on in your life and we will be there for you,” said Echo Hawk.

Any veteran in Southern Oklahoma needing assistance can contact Beyond Brotherhood on Facebook.

