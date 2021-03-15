Austin and Travis County win in court

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Texas District Court judge refused to grant the state of Texas an emergency, temporary injunction on Friday. The ruling means that the city of Austin and Travis County will continue to require masks for at least another two weeks.

Judge Lora Livingston made the ruling citing that she wants each party to have enough time to prepare and make their cases. Another hearing is set for March 26.

The ruling comes just before spring break, meaning that those traveling to the city or residing within Travis County will have to comply with the county’s mask policies.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city and county following their decision to continue to enforce mask wearing following Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to remove the state’s mask mandate last Wednesday.

Judge Livingston may still rule in favor of the state.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.