Choctaw Nation opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to non-tribal members

Non-tribal members can now get their COVID-19 vaccine with the Choctaw Nation
Non-tribal members can now get their COVID-19 vaccine with the Choctaw Nation
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Today the Choctaw Nation opened up COVID-19 vaccines to non-tribal members.

Offering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they have opened up appointments for anyone meeting age requirements for the shot.

Appointments can be made by calling the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority at 1-800-349-7026 ext. 6.

They’ve given out over 20,000 vaccines and hope to help the non-tribal community by moving to their next phase.

”Several phases, we did our elders then we did our Choctaw Nation and we went to 40 and older. Then our next one went to anyone in a household with a Native American with CDIB cardholder. Then we went to employees and now we are to our final phase which is the general public,” said Brian Hander, Choctaw Nation pharmacist.

The Choctaw Nation is teaming up with the Oklahoma State Health Department for a mass vaccine event on March 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Durant Regional Medical Center. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

They are collaborating for other mass vaccine events throughout the month in McAlester on the 16th, Pocola on the 24th and Bennington on the 30th.

More information can be found here.

