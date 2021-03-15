Collinsville man arrested for child pornography

COLLINSVILLE, Texas. (KXII) - Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task of the United States Marshals Service.

Zoph was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury early March for 11 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Zoph was apprehended by Grayson County Criminal Investigator, Don Tran and is currently being transported to the Grayson County Jail.

No further details have been released at this time.

