Collinsville man arrested for child pornography

Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional...
Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task of the United States Marshals Service.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
COLLINSVILLE, Texas. (KXII) - Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task of the United States Marshals Service.

Zoph was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury early March for 11 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Zoph was apprehended by Grayson County Criminal Investigator, Don Tran and is currently being transported to the Grayson County Jail.

No further details have been released at this time.

