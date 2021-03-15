Durant community shelter opens for day services

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - 6 years in the making, a community shelter in Durant has opened its doors to those in need. How anyone can help them help others.

“I had prayed that God would, if He wanted me to do this he would make the way and He has,” said Michelle Chester, founder and executive director of I’m-Possible, LLC.

Chester says she has always had a desire to help people in need That’s why she founded I’m-Possible, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to serving the Durant community’s most vulnerable.

“The community has been absolutely amazing as far as the volunteer abilities and also the donations. So everything in this building has been donated,” said Chester.

It took 6 years, but last week Chester and her team opened the doors to The Mission, a community shelter currently providing day services to anyone in need.

Right now they’re open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“They will be able to come in and take showers, do laundry and get haircuts. Our goal is to actually work with them to see what other needs that they have,” said Chester.

While the building is in the process of being finalized to become a 24/7 shelter.

“Our goal right this second is from the next 3 to 6 months to really collect data to see exactly what the needs are,” said Chester.

She says the mission is to receive people into a home, rebuild their sense of hope and return them to the public.

“Make sure that they’re feeling good about themselves and give them hope to move forward,” said Chester.

Right now they need a van for transportation of visitors, a new roof for the facility and monthly financial partners.

One visitor last week hadn’t showered in 10 days. She says serving him reminded her why she began, and hopes it can inspire others to join her.

“When I actually put the clippers to his head I had my hand on his shoulder and his comment was ‘It’s been a really long time since I’ve had human contact.’ And so that by itself really moved me. But also to understand that these people need someone to just be kind,” said Chester.

You can contact the organization for information and how to help them reach their goals by checking out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.