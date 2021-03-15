Former Denison standout Zya Nugent helps SFA to NCAA Tournament

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent has helped put Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Nugent made big shots in the Southland Conference semifinals and finals to help the Lady Jacks earn the automatic bid to the tournament.

SFA will go in as as twelve seed and will play Georgia Tech in the opening round.

“Honestly we don’t care who we play,” Nugent said. “We just need to go out and win and get passed the first round.”

