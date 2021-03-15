House bill allowing firearms in schools passes Oklahoma House of Representatives

Oklahoma (KXII) - Oklahoma law-makers passed a bill allowing boards of education to adopt policies authorizing school personnel to carry firearms on school campuses.

House Bill 2588, sponsored by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Tuesday evening.

The bill would permit school personnel to carry handguns on campus as long as they possess a valid handgun license and meet the requirements imposed by the board of education for their district.

Roberts hopes that the measure, if it passes the Senate, will help curve gun violence in schools.

