Profiling a killer: Grayson County hosts seminar

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For a second year, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department has teamed up with a criminal profiler, to educate the public on the warning signs of potential killers; ranging from teens, to serial murderers.

Criminal profiler and true crime writer Phil Chalmers says the number one thing that people need to understand, is that killers do not look like killers.

“At the end of the day, my goal is to make this community safer, and to equip people with the tools and knowledge on how to stop these situations from happening” Chalmers said.

For over three decades, Chalmers has worked homicide cases from all walks of life. It’s why he now travels the country, training law enforcement and educators.

“How to profile teen killers, school shooters, mass murderers, and serial killers. Those four different types of killers” said Chalmers.

He says there are causes, warning signs and triggers in all killings, and they all circle around violence.

Causes like: an abusive household or bullying

Warning signs, such as: making threats, an obsession with weapons

Triggers like: a break up or any other form of rejection

“There’s a lot of people in this world that don’t care if they live or die,” Chalmers said.

In a 2019 study, there were 25 school shootings in the United States. In 2020, there were ten.

They attribute it to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chalmers says people need to continue to pay attention to teens.

“It’s not a good idea to keep children locked in their homes, on their computers, on social media (or) playing violent video games’ Chalmers said. “So what will the outcome be? I don’t know.”

“Almost all the times, there’s been a past situation in someone’s life that causes a trigger,” said Capt. Harvey Smitherman with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department. “They tell people, but they just don’t take them seriously, and then something happens and they say this person gave me a sign, but I didn’t catch on to it.”

