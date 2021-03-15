Quick shot of storms Late Tuesday, Cooler later in the Week
Just a marginal risk of severe: Hail is the primary threat
Texoma will be in the lowest of the five severe potential categories, with a marginal risk of thunderstorms late Tuesday night. Weather Aware for this quick shot of thunderstorms tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, hail is the primary threat but these storms will be spotty in coverage as far as strong cores go.
Water vapor imagery pinpointed a huge upper low centered over California and tracking quickly to the east. This feature is expected to pass Wednesday helping to usher in a very stable and pleasant weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend. However, it will be windy Wednesday and Thursday.
Futurecast model output indicates storms tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, an isolated severe storm is possible but the overall pattern will be for storms to weaken as they through in the late-night hours tomorrow night.
Low tonight will be mostly in the 50s with a few 40s out there in the north.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quite breezy
Tuesday night: 70% Rain or thunderstorms, isolated severe possible
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy
Thursday: Sunny, windy
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy
Monday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority