Quick shot of storms Late Tuesday, Cooler later in the Week

Texoma will be in the lowest of the five severe potential categories, with a marginal risk of thunderstorms late Tuesday night. Weather Aware for this quick shot of thunderstorms tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, hail is the primary threat but these storms will be spotty in coverage as far as strong cores go.

Water vapor imagery pinpointed a huge upper low centered over California and tracking quickly to the east. This feature is expected to pass Wednesday helping to usher in a very stable and pleasant weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend. However, it will be windy Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast model output indicates storms tomorrow night and into Wednesday morning, an isolated severe storm is possible but the overall pattern will be for storms to weaken as they through in the late-night hours tomorrow night.

Low tonight will be mostly in the 50s with a few 40s out there in the north.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quite breezy

Tuesday night: 70% Rain or thunderstorms, isolated severe possible

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: 40% Thunderstorms, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority