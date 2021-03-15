Advertisement

Southwest reined cow horse association wraps up competition

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A horse show in Ardmore wrapped up today after seeing its largest turnout with hundreds of people competing.

The Southwest Reined Cow Horse Association hosted a four day western competition at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

President CJ Murphy said people competed in reining, cutting and fence work. He said youth and non-pros competed Saturday and Sunday, and the winners faced a chance to take home up to $2,000 dollars.

Murphy said each competition simulates ranch work by having riders herd cows.

“Most of our horses, you’ll see them, most guys will use them on ranches and basically cowboy on them and compete on them to show what they can do,” said Murphy.

Murphy said each show is free to the public and another one is planned for April.

