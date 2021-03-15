The Chickasaw Nation now offers vaccinations to the public

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw Nation announced this weekend that it will now offer vaccinations for the Coronavirus to all Oklahoma residents.

The tribe will offer the vaccinations by appointment at their drive-thru location in Ada as well as their health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore and Tishomingo.

Call (580) 272-1339 to schedule an appointment.

