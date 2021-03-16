Advertisement

2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.
A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire in his own apartment.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl is covered in gashes and stitches after being attacked by a pack of dogs this...
7-year-old Bennington girl attacked by pack of dogs
Dozens got together in Bryan County on Sunday to hear from a cockfighting farmer after a major...
Cockfighting farmer speaks to dozens following major Bryan County bust
Charles Zoph of Collinsville, Texas was arrested today in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional...
Collinsville man arrested for child pornography
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Milina Villicana, a native Cherokee and Apache, is worried her ex-boyfriend, Russell Neasbitt,...
Oklahoma woman worried man who tried to kill her could be set free following criminal appeals court ruling

Latest News

Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off: Veterans say their standard-issue earplugs caused hearing loss
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest