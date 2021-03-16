Advertisement

AG Paxton Ensures Forgiveness of $29 Million in Electric Bills for 24,000 Texans After Suing Griddy Energy, LLC

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement in response to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Griddy Energy, LLC:

“My office sued Griddy Energy, under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, to hold them accountable for their escalation of last month’s winter storm disaster by debiting enormous amounts from customer accounts as Texans struggled to survive the storm,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I ensured that Griddy’s proposed bankruptcy plan takes an important step forward by offering releases to approximately 24,000 former customers who owe $29.1 million in unpaid electric bills. Griddy and my office are engaged in ongoing good faith negotiations to attempt to address additional relief for those Griddy customers who have already paid their storm-related energy bills.”

The following steps are being taken to ensure Texans are protected:

  • Through the bankruptcy plan, Griddy will release all outstanding payment obligations for those Texas consumers who were unable to pay their energy bills due to the high prices charged during the storm.
  • Texas will abate the state court lawsuit and Civil Investigative Demand and Griddy will work with it in good faith to resolve these matters.
  • Texas and Griddy will work in good faith to address relief for Texans who have already paid.

Information about Griddy’s Chapter 11 case is available at http://www.cases.stretto.com/griddy.

