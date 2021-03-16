Denison Alumni Association raising money for digital billboard

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD is looking to enhance the new high school with a state-of-the-art digital billboard, completely funded by alumni and community members.

This is what currently welcomes drivers into Denison from highway 75. Later this year, Denison ISD’s Alumni Association hopes to raise enough funds to transform this into a digital billboard, to not only honor current students and alumni, but welcome visitors to Denison Texas.

Gale Powell, President of the Alumni Association says the project was presented by Ricky Bates, graduate of 1976 and owner of the Sign Machine in Denison. He saw the current outdated sign in front of the high school and wanted to upgrade it.

“No funds are coming from DISD, no tax money, this is strictly a fundraiser for our community,” said Powell.

“It’s gonna be the first thing that a lot of people see once they come into Texas upon that hill,” said Denison ISD Superintendent, Dr. Henry Scott.

Scott says he’s excited about the support the community has given the district through the pandemic.

“It’s the kind of support that we expect of the people in Denison. It says a lot for the people of Denison and how they support their school system,” said Scott.

They hope it presents new opportunities for students as well.

“The students are gonna be able to maintain the sign and they’re going to learn about communications, digital communications,” said Powell.

The total cost of the billboard is around $62,000. The price of each commemorative brick depends on how many names will be engraved. One name is $60 per brick. Two names is $100 and $150 for three names. With a character limit on each brick, up to three names can be engraved.

They hope to see the 10-foot-by-30-foot billboard completed sometime this year.

“We were blessed with good teachers, good curriculum, just a good school system and we wanna give back,” said Powell.

